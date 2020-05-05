Paulina Rubio is sued by her former partner Gerardo Bazúa | Instagram

The Mexican singer and businesswoman Paulina Rubio, leaves one when she enters the other, finds herself once again in the eye of the hurricane and in a great Legal problemBecause her former partner Gerardo Bazúa has decided to sue her.

It was today that the journalist Flor Rubio released the news, because in the program Come joy filed the claim document.

The singer sued Paulina Rubio for not allowing her to see her son Eros for quite some time now and it has been imposed unreasonable conditions to get to see it.

The lawyer revealed that the singer does not allow to his ex-partner live with your child and last year he was only able to see it a couple of times.

He is denying him access, he hides the boy. He has only given him two 20-minute visits throughout the year of 2019. He does not give us the face of where he is, “he said.

The intention of this recent lawsuit is that Gerardo be granted the shared custody Eros, because he is the son of both.

Unfortunately the legal process could not continue Because they have gone to Paulina’s house to notify her of the demand on more than 15 occasions, but she does not continue without showing her face.

It is worth mentioning that the process could be somewhat complicated as they were never legally married and they only had a word agreement.

This would be the second time the singer has passed, since she faced a complicated years ago legal process with Nicolás Vallejo-Nágera, father of his daughter Andrea, accusing her of not allowing him to live with the minor and the problems still continue.

At first it was thought that this lawsuit had been in consequence of the video who starred a few days ago, which had million reviews, but the lawyer assured that the lawsuit has been around for a while.

