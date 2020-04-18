Paulina rubio is criticized for forgetting and ruining her songs | Instagram

The Mexican singer and actress Paulina Rubio unleashed a great wave of criticism in Twitter after making a live broadcast on Instagram and make quite a mistake when sing his own songs going to ruin them.

This time it was Paulina Rubio’s turn to join the movement I stay at home and sing for his followers on his social networks but it did not go well at all.

They were endless comments and critics where they pointed out that I sang pretty bad And as if that were not enough, he was wrong on several occasions despite reading the lyrics.

In this way he showed that in reality he didn’t know his own songsbecause in the live broadcast, read some leaves where the lyrics of his songs apparently were.

This made netizens think that I couldn’t read either and they compared it to endless things.

Paulina Rubio you were not born to sing, it is a song of yours, there cannot be anything easier than a song of yours and you were drowning when you were sitting, can I ask for a camera? Can you order a camera? I want to ask all of our viewers to no longer vote for it! pic.twitter.com/aMbbj6fvcY – Don Sincero (@ElMasPatan)

April 17, 2020

Yesterday they gave me an excerpt from a rugged live that Paulina Rubio did and the most remarkable thing I could see was that she was sitting on a wonderful Calvet chair by Antonio Guadí ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fbuS9YlcxY – Polisentimental Geometry (@ Calvici3)

April 17, 2020

Another of his mistakes was when he invited his followers to stay home, but what he actually said was “stay in cause“, which suggested that he was under the influence of alcohol or certain substances.

Once again users on social networks have mocked of the golden girl, so much so that they have turned her into trend in Twitter with just a few hours.

Paulina Rubio and Bárbara de Regil have the same dealer. I have no proof, but I have no doubts either. – Manola Chebaux (@manola_chebaux)

April 17, 2020

Something that also surprised everyone was when the interpreter of “Not a single word” sent a greeting to the very same Thalia and Eugenio Derbez.

I send a kiss to Eugenio Derbez for his courage, help, enthusiasm, dedication for making us laugh; I send a kiss to Thalía, my life partner, I know that she has been very present; to all the Mexican people, to my brother country Spain, “said Paulina.

This was quite unexpected since Thalia has been considered her great rival from the time they shared the stage within the Timbiriche group.

Maybe this has left something good and Paulina will achieve forget your differences from the past with Thalía.

