Paulina Rubio could not get vaccinated because she made the wrong pharmacy – Las Noticias de Chihuahua

Fortunately, vaccination against COVID-19 around the world is making great strides. As the days go by, you can find more places to go and a large number of people take advantage of the offer of the pharmaceutical companies that have managed to develop them.

Body language experts analyze whether Enrique Guzmán is lying

In the United States it is easy to get a dose, since there are a lot of places where the inhabitants can go. Sure, sometimes they have to make appointments to make the process faster and more orderly.

Several celebrities have come to this country to get the antidote, since they prefer not to wait in their place of origin. One of them is Juan José ‘Pepillo’ Origel, who generated great controversy in Miami, Florida.

And in this same city, the one who experienced a somewhat uncomfortable and unexpected situation was the Mexican singer Paulina Rubio.

It turns out that today, April 16, he should have received the coronavirus vaccine at a CVS pharmacy, but due to carelessness and inattention he could not. The so-called ‘golden girl’ went to a branch located at 7400 Collins Ave, in Miami Beach.

A young woman, apparently her assistant, stood in line and waited for her turn. When the moment came, the 49-year-old singer made an appearance. However, they told him that his appointment was at that time, but at another CVS.

People who were at the time and place pointed out that Paulina Rubio came out upset and strongly reprimanded her assistant for the mistake.

Moments later, Rubio went to the branch where he made his appointment.