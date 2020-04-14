Paulina Rubio calls Alejandra Guzmán crazy | Instagram

Singer Paulina Rubio In recent days he made known his opinion about Alejandra Guzmán, with whom he jointly launched the song “Neither you nor anybody”, however, the blonde does not have a very good opinion of the rock artist since she branded her as crazy.

And it is that the strong rumors that surround both artists has hinted that the relationship of Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán He is not in very good terms, especially after a recent interview by Paulina where he made some statements against his colleague.

It was through the program “The Break at 7”, A digital YouTube platform, which witnessed the pop singer’s controversial statements.

Paulina Rubio he pointed:

This girl is very crazy, referring to Alejandra Guzmán.

It should be remembered that both had planned a tour which was not carried out and only the subject on which both collaborated was made known.

After he explained that certain plans that were planned will not be carried out, he gave some clues of said reasons.

Well, it is not going to be done, it is not going to be done, there were some plans … I can’t talk much about it, the truth, this girl is crazy and I can’t tell you more that it won’t be done, she pointed out in the interview.

It should be remembered that the tense relationship between the two stem from the 1990s, when the “Golden Girl“He had an affair with the Timbiriche Erik Rubín, which ended up dating Alejandra after ending his relationship with Rubio.

However, the relationship of Rubin and Alexandra would not prosper much since he later returns to the arms of Paulina Rubio although they didn’t stay together for long, either.

So, the love of rocker unleashed a battle between these two artists who in some time hinted at songs.

Although it is worth mentioning that from his fight for the singer issues such as “Hey guera“which they indicate Guzmán dedicated to Paulinawhile she replied with “Own“

The following link shows the interview to Paulina Rubio where he explains the reasons why the tour was not carried out as well as his plans to perform another duet with a woman.

