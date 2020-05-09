Universal music

Paulina Rubio returns with force

The “golden girl” has recently been surrounded by legal problems regarding her children with both of her ex-partners as we have been reporting this week.

On Monday they were looking for her to try to deliver a lawsuit from Gerardo Bazúa who asks to see his young son Eros. Until then, Rubio has avoided the situation and the official document could not be placed in his hands.

Yesterday, to top it off, she was on the verge of losing joint custody of her first son as her ex-husband Nicolás Vallejo Nájera “Colate” virtually confronted her before a judge.

The video of the virtual “audience” was shared by various media how we will see now.

What was “Collate” looking for with the hearing before the judge?

“Colate” the ex-husband of Paulina Rubio worried about the recent behaviors of the artist who has even shared videos on her networks that lend themselves to many comments, requested a new audience to request the assignment of permanent guardianship of her son.

The hearing began with the serious cry of the father fearing for the stability and security of his son. To prove it, he even accused her of ingesting narcotic substances and questioned her ability to care.

In a video shared through Instagram two weeks ago by Paulina Rubio, the singer appeared in “doubtful state”.

“Collate” not only asked for custody of his son Andrea, but also for a physical and mental evaluation of Paulina, who in turn countersued her ex and absolutely denied all charges.

Here what Suelta la Sopa summarized is this tense audience with the judge in the middle.

Among the things that “Colate” alleges is that her son with the artist lives in a toxic and violent environment. He claimed to have evidence and reported the anxiety attacks that the child suffers for this reason.

The program “El Gordo y la Flaca” had exclusive access to the 46-page document where Najera narrates in great detail this difficult situation, in addition to the alleged instability of the mother, whom she relates to the consumption of toxic substances. This was also reported by People en Español.

In sections of the hearing, “Colate” questions Paulina Rubio:

Did you know that I spoke to your mother to tell her that Nico had been beaten by your brother? “, To which she replied:” No, that’s not true. “

As the hearing went on, the most delicate moment for Rubio was when the judge watching a part of the video of Paulina who questioned her ex, asking her why she ducks off camera and then gets up wiping her nose, almost adducing the consumption of some toxic substance. She defends herself saying that they have just edited that section to make her look bad.

Finally the singer was victorious, in the sense that she did not lose custody of her son Andrea. The judge ordered the singer to stay away from drinks while in the company of her son and declared that they will review the request of the father of the minor to have access to more timeshare with the little one and to always have a witness present to monitor compliance. these visits even if they are virtual.

This point was thus resolved with the judge, but between Paulina Rubio and Nicolás ‘Colate’ Vallejo Nájera the war continues and just on the eve of Mother’s Day.

We will continue to report on this about Paulina Rubio and the disputes with her exes over her two children.

