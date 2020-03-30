Paulina Goto has many followers in Instagram (more than three million 700 thousand), who were pending the end of the soap opera that she starred (“Overcome fear”), but by then the actress was already in a voluntary quarantine.

Paulina has spent these days very calm, painting, listening to music and pampering her pets, but she still manages to look beautiful, that’s why she shared in her stories a video in which she appears putting on makeup and singing, wearing only a white bra.

Shortly after the premiere of “Twentysomething, Divorced and Fantastic”, the tape that Paulina Goto she stars, theaters in Mexico were closed, so a few days ago the actress announced that probably, when the contingency is overcome, the film could be re-released, since it was obtaining a good success.

In her bed, Aura Cristina Geithner poses in white lingerie

Aneliz Aguilar strikes with her statuesque figure while boxing

.