After getting good reviews for his role in the soap opera “Overcome fear”, Paulina Goto is quarantining in a house by the sea, and he disclosed it in one of his stories of Instagram. The actress is carrying out many activities, among which you can not miss exercising.

Paulina shared the moments in which she exercises; Wearing tight printed leggings, a top and a cap, she dedicates herself to jumping the rope, accompanying everything with a playlist to feel motivated.

The actress has also just released an acoustic version of “Blow warns”, the song that was the main theme of his movie “Twentysomething, Divorced and Fantastic”, which was shown for a few days in Mexico, before the movie theaters closed due to the contingency.

