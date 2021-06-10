Paulina, girlfriend of La Unión, traveled the world with cloned cards

MEXICO CITY.- Paulina “A”, identified as part of the girlfriends of members of the criminal group La Unión Tepito, who was murdered in the streets of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, bragged about her travels around the world.

On social media, he posted photos of his trips to Dubai, Greece, Toronto, among others. Dressed in designer clothes and accompanied by other women.

Investigations reveal that some of these trips were paid for with cards cloned by members of La Unión.

Alexis “M”, leader of La Unión, was one of her boyfriends. When he was murdered in Jalisco, she posted different messages on her social networks where she wrote “Someday we will meet again.”

It was around 9:30 pm that Paulina and a man identified as Eduardo “T”, 21, were murdered on La Coruña and Fernando streets, in the Álamos neighborhood.

According to the reports, the woman was summoned to deliver some shoes that had been bought for her online, when she received at least 10 shots from a firearm by subjects who escaped aboard a motorcycle.

The authorities’ report details that he received at least nine hits, while the man had two. Paramedics and police arrived at the scene.

OOOTRA OF THE UNION BRIDES KILLED

It’s Paulina Arreola

She was the girlfriend of El Alexis

Last night she came to @BJAlcaldia to deliver some shoes that she sold online, but there they shot her.

There was his sandal.

