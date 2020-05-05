Without looking too “girly” or too manly, Paulina de la Mora shows us a woman who does not overdo it, but who is willing to venture.

On many occasions, even though she is wearing a jacket, pants and shirt, we see interesting designs that go beyond a classic workshop and detach from the boring concept of executive slave of work.

ensures that he wanted Paulina’s look to show “A very practical and well-grounded woman, always with good taste and a minimalist style”. “Data-reactid =” 33 “> The person in charge of costume design at La Casa de Las Flores is the Mexican Natalia Seligson, who assures that he wanted Paulina’s look to show “a very practical and very grounded woman, always with good taste and a minimalist style”.

Among the keys to the costumes of this character from La Casa de las Flores and that we can adopt as our own by virtue of a refined, feminine but very sober style –something that sounds like a perfect combination to work- are pieces, almost always baggy and fluid such as blazers, button down blouses, vests, long jackets, maxi sweaters, capri and long pants, Oxford shoes and loafers.

The use of accessories is minimalist, so that we can appreciate small and delicate tendrils, very few bracelets or necklaces, scarves and pashminas, and always special and elegant wallets. Likewise, in makeup the same austere concept is worked out, with deep highlighting of mauve eyelashes and lips.

The House of Flowers, third season | Top of reviews, reviews and ratings“data-reactid =” 43 “>The House of Flowers, third season | Top of reviews, reviews and ratings

Paulina de la Mora sends a very forceful strange message“data-reactid =” 44 “>Paulina de la Mora sends a very forceful strange message