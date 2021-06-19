Paulina Burrola, Mauricio Ochmann’s girlfriend, reveals how long they have been dating

In one of his first encounters with the press, Paulina Burrola spoke about the relationship she has with Mauricio Ochmann that, without a doubt, is the romance of the moment.

Since they showed their love to the world through publications on social networks, they have captured everyone’s gaze and it is a date that they continue to be the center of attention after Internet users have come to believe that their romance began when Mauricio was still married to Aislinn Derbez.

In this regard, the 30-year-old model and driver agreed to respond since when is she dating the actor and this is what she stated.

“Five months [llevamos de novios], yes, approximately. We started getting to know each other at the beginning of the year. It was very nice “The Sonoran told the media.

Likewise, the actor revealed how he conquered her and even gave details of the strategy he followed to make her fall in love, which has to do with the likes that fans discovered in past posts on Paulina’s Instagram.

“Let’s say it was my strategy because obviously I started to follow it like in January of this year, and then obviously I started liking it. I met her in January of this year and that’s where I started liking her, to get noticed ”, explained Ochmann.

In the same way, he assured that when he confirmed his romance with Paulina, his ex-wife Aislinn was already aware of their new romantic relationship.

“Yes, of course, and she is aware of everything, and we have very good communication,” he said.

Although the romance of the protagonist of El Chema and the model began almost six months ago, it was until Sunday, June 13, that he decided to make public that he had resumed his love life.