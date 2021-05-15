Paulina Abundis, the fan who promised to pose without anything if Atlas wins Liga MX

Atlas, one of the teams with the most loyal fans in the MX League, is also one of the teams with the most urgency for titles, since the last championship was 50 years ago, which has all the fans desperate to lift the Cup .

So much is the love for the club and the desire to be a champion that there are those who will do the utmost to see their champion team.

Such is the case of the tweeter Paulina Abundis, a fervent fan of the Rojinegros, who promised to ‘get naked’ if the Atlas is champion of the Guardians 2021.

What all started as a joke grew little by little and his fans made him promise to comply in case the feat occurs.

Atlas will play the quarterfinals back against Puebla this Saturday and has the advantage on the scoreboard but there is still a long way to go.

It was all a joke and the joke got out of control I think I will have to strip!

No way, an artistic nude – pau (@paulinabundis) May 13, 2021

