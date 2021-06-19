in Sports

Paula Ruiz gets the ticket for Tokyo with a second place in Setúbal

06/19/2021 at 8:11 PM CEST

The Spanish Paula Ruiz she qualified this Saturday for the open water swimming event of the Tokyo Games after finishing second in the pre-Olympic held in the waters of Setúbal (Portugal).

The malagueña set a time of 2h. 01:55 to travel the 10-kilometer test, which she led for a good part, although she finished second just two seconds behind the winner, the Hungarian Anna Olasz (2: 01.55). Third was the Canadian Farley Sanderson, one second behind the Spanish.

The also Spanish Maria de Valdes She finished in sixth place with a time of 2:02:49, but she will not be in Tokyo as only one swimmer per country could qualify.

Paula Ruiz joins Alberto Martinez, which was already qualified for Tokyo.

