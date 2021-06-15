Paula Pareto qualified for the Olympic Games for the fourth time

The experienced 35-year-old Argentine judoka, Paula Pareto, who competes in the 48 kg category, managed to qualify for an Olympic game for the fourth time.

“La Peque”, as she is known in the environment, was a gold Olympic medalist in Rio de Janeiro 2016, in the final she defeated the South Korean Bokyeong Jeong. He also got the bronze medal in Beijing 2008.

Currently it is positioned fifth in the ranking of the International Judo Federation, which classified it again, in this case to the Tokyo 2021 Olympics (originally Tokyo 2020).

Because the COVID-19 health crisis did not subside for all of 2020, the decision was made to postpone the games last year. This time and according to the IOC calendar, and if there is no modification, the new date set for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (or Tokyo 2021) will be next Friday, July 23.

