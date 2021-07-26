Paula Pareto announced her retirement from sport: “I was faithful to my principles and I left everything”

Argentine judoka Paula Pareto retires from judo Courtesy: Diario Olé

Argentine judoka Paula Pareto, who knew how to be Olympic bronze in Beijing 2008 and gold in Rio 2016, ended her sports career at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that took place this year because of the pandemic.

‘La Peque’ faced her last fight with a physical limitation due to the sprained left elbow she suffered in her defeat with by ippon against the Japanese Funa Tonaki, third in the world ranking, in the quarterfinals of her division and lost to the Portuguese Catarina Costa for waza-ari in a repechage of the category that left her with no chance of accessing a medal. Anyway, Argentina withdrew with a diploma of honor and the applause of all the athletes who recognized her great career.

After hugging his rival and bursting into tears, he withdrew from the Budokan temple tatami and told the press about his participation: “In truth, it was all good. I didn’t see myself competing in these Games. I think I was faithful to my principles of giving everything, to the last drop, leaving nothing “, he acknowledged.

And he confirmed before the cameras of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA):“I am happy how far I have come. The truth is that I was not thinking of arriving at these Games. I hope you have enjoyed it today and all these years because this was my last national, international and ever competition “.

“Now I have several medical visits waiting for me on my return, but I am convinced that I left everything”, Hill.

At 35, the athlete will surely step aside from elite sport and open the door to her new life more associated with medicine, her other great passion.

