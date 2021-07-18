Paula Pareto analyzes ending her career as a judoka in Tokyo

Olympic champion Paulo Pareto admitted that Tokyo will likely be the end of her sports career as a judoka. The Argentine warrior will seek to win gold again as in her last Olympics in the -48kg category

35-year-old ‘La Peque’ will face her fourth Olympic experience after Beijing 2008 where she obtained the bronze. In London 2012 he got a diploma for his 5th. position and finally in Rio de Janeiro he reached the maximum glory that an athlete can have, the Olympic gold.

On how she imagines the debut in the competition, the judoka said: “It is special because it is my last Olympic Game and my last competition almost certainly, so I am enjoying 100 percent every moment”.

“This is a special tournament for everyone, the pandemic made us all arrive in a different way, that we prepare in a different way and that today we also live a reality opposite to what other Olympic Games were”, considered ‘La Peque’ in a note with the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA).

Pareto will debut in the competition this Friday, July 23 at 11 p.m. (Argentine time), when he plays his first tie in the women’s -48kg division.

