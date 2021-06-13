Paula Josemaría and Ari Sánchez win the Marbella Padel Master

06/13/2021 at 8:41 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Paula Josemaría Y Ariana sanchez This Sunday they were proclaimed champions of the first padel master of the year, the Victoria Marbella Master Beers, after beating the Spanish woman in the final Patty llaguno and Argentina Virginia Riera in two sets (6-2 and 6-3).

The first set began with a stretch of equality that was reflected in the precision of the players in each disputed ball. From the fourth game, the balance was decanted Jose Maria Y Sanchez to score the first set safely (6-2).

Llaguno Y LaughForced to a reaction, they began serving on the serve, but the rivals continued to respond the same or better to counteract.

With a tonic similar to that of the first set, the couple formed by Paula Josemaría Y Ariana sanchez He left almost unstoppably towards the final 6-3, to lift the title on the main track of the Puente Romano Club.

With this triumph, the national duo got their second trophy on the World Padel Tour circuit of the three finals they have played this year. In order to Llaguno Y LaughThis final meant the third in a row, but the second title will have to wait.

Extremadura Jose Maria, number seven in the world, and the Catalan Sanchez, in position four, they are already looking up, on the lookout for the top of the best padel players in the world.