Paula Gonu responds to her controversy of “drinking water at 27 degrees” against the coronavirus

With 1.6 million followers on YouTube, Paula Gonu is one of the best-known influencers in our country. On March 11, at the start of the coronavirus crisis in Spain, he set himself apart with false advice to beat the disease, such as drink hot water because “at a temperature of 27 degrees or higher this virus is not supposed to live“he said then. Now, the 27-year-old Catalan has responded to the controversy in an interview – through a video call, of course – in ‘The resistance’.

Paula Gonu talks with Broncano in ‘La resistance’

David Broncano remembered what had happened before connecting with the youtuber: “Paula messed her up a bit trying to give advice at the dawn of the coronavirus”, to which Ricardo Castella added a thumb: “Yes, let me tell you the three remedies that she controls now ” With humor, she also recalled the controversy: “It was not my intention. I wasn’t making serious recommendations that people had to follow. He had simply received the typical whatsapp in the family group. “

Gonu assured that, right after launching that message, he rectified: “In the following stories I put that neither to me, that only had to do cases to the doctorsAll I knew was that you had to wash your hands a lot and touch as few things as possible. But I understand that this is decontextualized, “he lamented about the viralization on social networks.

Putting value to the toilets

Broncano acknowledged that they made some jokes about it in the program, but Paula took the iron from him: “Well done. We must take advantage of the influence we have to give good messages and not bullshit.” He even took the opportunity to send a message of encouragement and recognition to the toilets: “It makes me very angry when I see the ‘God will take us out of this’. I understand that faith is very important, but the merit will have to go to the doctor, right?“

