The influencers Laura Escanes and Paula Gonu went several years without speaking to each other and we had never known why.

the age difference with Risto and for a thousand and one more things. “data-reactid =” 25 “> Risto Mejide’s wife, Laura Escanes, fights daily against criticism and that is (apparently) in the salary of influencers. Laura has to put up with being criticized for her way of living motherhood, for the age difference with Risto and for a thousand and one more things.

was covered in glory with a gordophobic comment during the quarantine that led her to become a Trending Topic on Twitter due to the barrage of criticism that fell on her. “data-reactid =” 26 “> For her part, Paula Gonu covered herself with glory with a gordophobic comment during the quarantine that led her to become Trending Topic on Twitter due to the barrage of criticism that fell on him.

Both know that it is not easy to live exposed to the judgment of their millions of followers, but even so, the business continues to compensate them. The thing is that Laura and Paula have taken advantage of the quarantine to do an Instagram live now that they are friends again.

During the conversation between the two influencers, the reason why they stopped talking for years due to the question of one of their followers came to light. Paula did not avoid the question and began to put her audience in context about the reason for that discussion.

Paula continued recounting (6:40 of the video) that, at the time when she was exhausted from the trip, Laura Escanes posted a video in which many criticized her for copying Paula: “At that moment Laura wrote to me because we had a good relationship and he gave me his explanation. At the beginning I did not give it importance but, hours later, I turned to watch the video and said ‘it is true that it is being copied.’ That was my feeling, I was also 4 years younger and 38 days without glancing at it. ”

Escanes responded with laughter and good vibes, taking a joke about Paula’s exaggerated reaction back then and showing off the good relationship that currently unites them and that is that the quarrels between influencers are not usually eternal.

This bullshit that burdened their relationship for years has already been left behind and currently Paula and Laura are good friends, so much so that Gonu already knows little Rome, the model’s daughter and the television presenter.

