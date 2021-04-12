Paula Echevarría’s mother reveals all the details of Miguel Jr’s birth

Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres welcomed their first child in common, Miguel Jr, this Sunday, news that has brought joy to the close environment of the couple, as confirmed Elena Colodrón, the actress’s mother.

After being asked by Europa Press reporters about the child’s birth, Colodrón has provided new details on Monday, such as that “The delivery was natural and everything went very well.”

The interpreter will be discharged soon to go home with his son and Miguel Torres, who was able to be present at the hospital. The whole family wants to see the baby for the first time, especially her sister, Daniella, the result of the actress’s past relationship with David Bustamante.

The couple is very happy and excited to have finally been able to receive their little one. With these words they both expressed it through Instagram: “Our baby is here! Miguel Jr came to the world this Sunday morning he is a very healthy boy and so good “.

The also influencer and the athlete have received congratulations from their friends and family. Among them are faces from the football field, such as Iker Casillas, Víctor Sánchez del Amo or Raúl García Escudero.

For their part, faces of culture and television such as Hiba Abouk, Eva González, Blanca Suárez, Sara Sálamo, Lydia Bosch, Blas Cantó or Edurne they also congratulated them in the form of comments.