Paula Echevarría gives birth to her second child, Miguel Jr

The actress Paula Echevarría has given birth this Sunday to her second child, Miguel Jr, the first in common with his current partner, former soccer player Miguel Torres.

This has been confirmed by the interpreter through her Instagram profile: “Our baby is here! Miguel Jr came to the world this early Sunday morning and he is a very healthy boy and so good! “, said Echevarría.

The influencer also added that both she and her newborn son are “better than fine”, and has acknowledged that “Daddy and I we are happy as much as we can and very very excited. “

The actress has accompanied the statement of a emotional image of her and Miguel Torres holding her son in her arms, only a few hours old.

The same message and photo They have also been shared by the former footballer on his social networks.

The arrival of little Miguel Jr had been highly anticipated by the couple and by Daniella, the daughter that Paula Echevarría has from her previous relationship with singer David Bustamante.

“I don’t know who wants to meet you the most… “, declared Paula Echevarría just one day ago in an image that she published, still pregnant, with her daughter Daniella.