“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Iñaki, this afternoon I change you to ‘la bartola’. I already trained in the morning and was eager to wear a new bikini “, joked the ex-wife of David Bustamante on her Instagram profile, while justifying her change of plans and, also, causing a small revolution among her fans on account of her attractiveness silhouette. “Great body!”, the actress Hiba Abouk and the model Lucía Rivera Romero have directed in the comments section.

Just a few hours later, the now-partner of former soccer player Miguel Torres returned to the fray in the virtual sphere to propose to his fans a look very appropriate for this spring period that rather resembles, in terms of climatology, to the months of July and August. In this case, Paula has exhibited a very flowered and ruffled dress that she will undoubtedly turn to as soon as she can enjoy some pleasant days at the beach. “Move on, but inside the house! Day 55 of quarantine,” he assured.