Paula Echevarría and David Bustamante show their good relationship for the good of their children

The model Paula Echevarría and the singer David Bustamante once again show that it exists a wonderful relationship between the two for the sake of his daughter Daniella.

On this occasion they both met at the doors of Paula’s house where they shared a few minutes of talk before continuing with the day separately.

Despite the complicated moment that David Bustamante lives due to the death of his friend Álex Casademunt, Paula showed that supports you in everything and that you can count on her anytime.

Getting out of the car, David and Daniella approached Paula’s car where they continued chatting for a few minutes more like a good family.

A few days after giving birth to Miguel Jr, Paula make a life as normal as possible and she takes with great humor the physical changes of her more than obvious pregnancy.