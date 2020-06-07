The unspeakable vice of the actress Paula Echevarría are her friends. This has been confirmed by the “it girl” through her Instagram account, in which she has made a publication in which she reveals that she misses them. The image has caused a furor among his followers. “It is what is most desired”, have assured some of his followers. There have also been those who have criticized it: “What about the masks?” Asked one.

In the publication in question Echevarría can be seen with three friends posing in a casual tone. The photo is accompanied by some lines: “It’s 80 days are … without them … I missed them so much! And those that are not for the next one, we could only be 10 .. Phase2 is coming! “, The actress from Candas, who has also remembered her own, has written.” And let’s not talk about the end of phase 3 to be able to travel and see my family, “he concluded.

The reactions to the post were immediate. There have been many users who have highlighted how beautiful Echevarría and her friends are in the photo and who have agreed that reuniting with theirs after confinement has been one of the best news in recent weeks. “What a joy to be able to meet with loved ones. Even if it is little by little, it is what you most long for and miss”, Some of his followers have affirmed, leaving more than 150 comments. Among them, also television faces like Ariadna Artiles, who has dedicated two hearts to her.

Although, it never rains to everyone’s liking, and there have been those who criticized Echevarría’s image. “Distance or masks,” criticized an Instagram user. “Bad example, without masks and distance I doubt it,” noted another.

What is clear is that Echevarría’s publications do not go unnoticed. This one in question has more than 41,000 “likes”. The Carreño actress has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram. In addition to generating comments, her publications also set trends when it comes to fashion. For this reason, many fashion and cosmetic firms have Asturian for their promotional campaigns. In fact, she is one of the most sought after in the country in this.

In addition to Instagram, Paula Echevarría is also present in other social networks s. She has recently been very active on Tik-Tok, where she uploads numerous videos with her daughter.