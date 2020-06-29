After several months without visiting Asturias due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actress and influencer Paula Echevarría « finally » was able to return this weekend to her native Candás. The model arrived on Friday, the day she posted a video on her social networks of her time in El Negrón. « Finally! The expression ‘seeing the light at the end of the tunnel’ has never made so much sense. #AsturiasPatriaQuerida #AsturiasDeMisAmores », he wrote.

The former singer David Bustamante enjoyed family, friends and, of course, the food. The cider and the cachopo were not lacking. This time he did not come with his daughter, Daniella, or at least she was not seen. He was accompanied by his partner, former soccer player Miguel Torres. Yesterday they were seen walking hand in hand through the center of the fishing village at the vermouth hour.