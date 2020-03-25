Paula Chaves’ fury with a young man who returned from Brazil in the midst of total quarantine: “How many years will the imbecile be detained?”

In the afternoon of today, a 27-year-old man who was returning from his vacation in Brazil with a surfboard on the roof of the car, was delayed by the Argentine Naval Prefecture in the control carried out on the Pan-American highway at the height of Paraná, to prevent the entry to the Federal Capital of people not authorized to circulate during the total quarantine. And his reaction to the reporters who approached him caused outrage in more than one viewer.

Such is the case of Paula Chaves, who upon seeing that the boy asked the chroniclers to stay away from him because they could infect him with the coronavirus, did not hesitate to turn to his Twitter account to express his anger. “To the idiot who went with the surfboards to the coast, how many months or years will he be detained or how much will he have to pay?“Wrote the host of Bake off, on Telefé.

The young man in question recounted that he had gone on vacation before the President Alberto Fernández decreed compulsory social isolation. And, at the insistence of the chroniclers, he became angry with them and tried to get rid of them saying: “Get away, get away, don’t come too close to me, you wouldn’t have to be here, you would have to be at home”. It should be clarified that journalistic activity is exempt from the prohibition to circulate, as it is considered essential for society.

The tourist assured that he had left the country “on March 8” and rebuked the journalists saying that he did not have money to go to Miami and that, therefore, he had gone to Brazil, which today is among the countries of risk. And he said that he had been able to return to Argentina through the Paso de los Libres border, where they had only taken his temperature before allowing him to continue.

After being notified in front of two witnesses of his judicial situation for having failed to comply with the mandatory social isolation provided by the national government, the young man was escorted to his home, where he must comply with the quarantine. But he couldn’t stop all the newscasts and viewers from talking about him. And that Paula exploded in the networks.

At the moment, meanwhile, the model is serving quarantine with her husband, Pedro Alfonso, and the little ones Olivia Y Balthazar, while they await the arrival of their third child. And from his social networks he has been encouraging days to comply with the quarantine, to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.