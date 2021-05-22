Paula Badosa wins her first WTA tournament in Belgrade

Updated 05/22/2021 – 19:11

Paula Badosa, the 23-year-old tennis player which has meant a revolution in Spanish tennis, they debuted as the winner of a WTA tournament. Without losing a set. The Barcelona player, although born in Manhattan, prevailed in the final of the Belgrade Open, beating Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-2, 2-0 and retired in the final.

Coetneas in their junior stage, both faced the final from inexperience. The Balkan had fought for two titles already in her career. On the grass of Nottingham in 2015, when he was 17 successfully; defeated in the Auckland fast pistol in 2017. Badosa made her debut in these matches.

Konjuh, somewhat diminished by the injury to her right hip that required medical attention In the semifinals in the morning – he has gone two years without playing with four operations on his right elbow – he was not able to get good first serves in the first set. In fact, it was not until the seventh game that he could win a game with his serve, which was used by Badosa, who has an 11-2 run on clay this year, to score the set.

After the party took the same course in the second (2-0), the Croat, in pain, opted for withdrawal after 46 minutes of play. On the day that Nole Djokovic celebrated his 34th birthday, it was Badosa who took center stage in the Serbian’s lair. She is the eighteenth Spanish to win a WTA tournament. Sorribes had been released in March. Garbie Muguruza is not alone.