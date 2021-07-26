Paula Badosa: “The biggest step I have taken mentally”

We do not know how this adventure will end, but the first Tokyo 2020 Olympics they could not start in a better way to Paula Badosa. With a victory in the doubles draw together with Sara Sorribes and already with two victories in the singles draw, against Mladenovic and Swiatek. A spectacular start for Javier Martí’s pupil, ready for anything in Japan and wanting to fulfill her dream of hanging herself a medal. At the moment he is still living in both modalities and the painting invites us to think that he still has a journey. At the moment, this Monday he surpassed the sixth favorite of the painting and these were his impressions in the micros of Eurosport.

“I have played at a great level, although I think it was a great match for both of us. In the important moments I have been able to play very aggressive, totally convinced, in addition I have also served and I have subtracted very well, I have moved very well, in general it has been a great game “, she confessed after a fantastic victory by 6-3 and 7-6, causing a river of tears on the face of the Pole, who saw her Olympic adventure come to an end sooner than everyone expected.

For Paula it means taking one more step in this incredible 2021, where she has been breaking down barriers in each tournament she has played. A constant progress that confirms its aspirations in the short and medium term. “This season I have had a remarkable improvement in all aspects, but the great step forward I have taken mentally. Beyond tennis evolution, something that can be seen and is evident, I think the biggest step has been in the mental field, how to accept adversities on the court and how to overcome them. I have always been a player who had good shots and talent in hand, but mentally it was very difficult for me; This year, whatever happens, I’m fighting for every ball, I totally focus on the moment and don’t think much beyond that, ”said the 23-year-old.

And not only Badosa is living some happy days on the Asian continent, since the four tennis players who represent Spain in tennis were able to reach the second round of the individual draw. There is a good atmosphere in the dressing room and it shows on the court later. “It has been a spectacular week for all of us. From the first day we have been making a lot of equipment, we are getting along very well with everyone, supporting each other, training together every day with the company of Anabel (Medina) and the rest of our coaches. We are making a beautiful, competitive and healthy team, that’s the most beautiful thing ”, he pointed out.

SORRIBES KEEP DREAMING AWAKE

Maximum happiness also on the face of Sara Sorribes, the woman who yesterday got off the Olympic event to the world number one, Ashleigh Barty. Today it was time to confirm this surprise and for this he was in charge of inclining Fiona Ferro to continue daydreaming. “It was a very good game for me, especially the first set, where I made very few mistakes and I managed to play long. In the second set the movie has changed a bit, she is a great player and of course she was going to improve, but I am very happy with the level of the match. The dream continues, I hope it continues for many days ”, he concluded after his victory.

For its part, Garbiñe Muguruza he joined this train until the round of 16, where he could not get on Carla Suarez after falling in three sets against Karolina Pliskova.