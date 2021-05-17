Paula Badosa starts her career in Belgrade with triumph

The Spanish Paula Badosa, fourth favorite, began her career in the Belgrade tournament with a victory against the German Andrea Petkovic 6-2 and 6-3 in the first round.

The Spanish, who shone two weeks ago in the tournament Madrid, where she reached the semifinals, it took an hour and twenty minutes to leave the German woman, 107 of the WTA ranking, with whom she had never faced before.

Badosa is enjoying its best season in 2021. On three occasions he has been one step away from reaching his first final on the circuit. In addition to Madrid, he was a semifinalist in Charleston and in Lyon.

The Spanish player, 42 in the ranking, will face the winner of the duel between the Romanians in the second round Patricia Maria Tig and Mihaela Buzarnescu.