Paula Badosa says goodbye to Roland-Garros

06/08/2021

On at 15:15 CEST

The Slovenian player Tamara zidansek, number 85 of the WTA, won in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros in two hours and thirty minutes by 7-5, 4-6 and 8-6 to Paula Badosa, Spanish tennis player, number 35 of the WTA. After this result, the tennis player gets the place for the semifinals of Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that Zidansek managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, achieved 68% in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 54% of the service points. As for the Spanish, she managed to break her adversary’s serve 7 times, had a 69% first serve, made 8 double faults and managed to win 53% of her service points.

During the semifinals we will have the confrontation between Zidansek and the winner of the match between the Kazakh player Elena Rybakina and the russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Indiv. Fem.) occurs from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players participate in this competition. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and those invited.