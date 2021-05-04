Paula Badosa reacts, goes back and reaches the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 in Madrid

05/04/2021

On at 08:07 CEST

The Spanish Paula Badosa completed a great reaction to the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova (6-7 (0), 7-6 (3) and 6-0) to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 in Madrid for the first time in his career.

The New York tennis player enjoys her best role in the Caja Mágica in her fifth appearance in Madrid. She had never made it through the first round and now, after more than two and a half hours of play, she is already in the top eight.

“I kept repeating in my head that I could and could because I was at the limit and she was playing very well but I felt that I deserved it. My head told me that I could and that I deserved it, “said the Spanish.

Badosa He recalled the bad times he went through before reaching this season, the best of his career.

“A year and a half ago I was playing ITF tournaments and fighting to get into the top 100. It is true that I was seen with a future but I did not believe it, I did not see myself there. Now I have a very good year. I was working for it but deep down I didn’t expect that to come. I have had very difficult times and for me that everything that is arriving means a lot “, he stressed Badosa.

“I needed a week like this. A result like this. It is very good to work well but a player needs a result of this type to show me that I can be here and that I deserve to be in these rounds,” insisted the New York tennis player who praised the figure of his trainer.

“Javier Martí gives me a lot. Has caused a change in me. He has made me improve a lot and I owe him a lot, “he insisted.

Badosa did not decline despite losing the first set after a frustrating tie break that Sevastova won blank. The Spanish, who had already beaten her rival months ago in Abu Dhabi, reacted and sustained the pulse and resistance of the Latvian, who reached the semifinals in Madrid in 2017.

🇪🇸 @paulabadosa got a hard-fought victory against Sevastova, whom she beat 6-7 (0), 7-6 (3) and 6-0. 🎥 @WTA | #MMOPEN – #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 3, 2021

The victory in the second set tiebreaker, which tied the match, was a boost for the Spanish and a blow to her rival, who collapsed and lost the match.

Paula Badosa will look for the semifinals against the switzerland Belinda Bencic, eighth seeded, who qualified after the retirement due to injury of Tunisian Ons Jabeur with the match at 7-6 (2) and 4-3 for the Helvetica.