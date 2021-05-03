Paula Badosa reacts, goes back and reaches the quarterfinals

05/03/2021 at 10:06 PM CEST

The Spanish Paula Badosa She completed a terrific reaction against Latvian Anastasija Sevastova (6-7 (0), 7-6 (3) and 6-0) to reach the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis for the first time in her career.

The New York tennis player enjoys her best role in the Caja Mágica in her fifth appearance in Madrid. Never been through the first round and nowAfter more than two and a half hours of the game, she is already in the top eight.

Badosa did not decline despite losing the first set after a frustrating tie break that Sevastova won blank. The Spanish, who had already beaten her rival months ago in Abu Dhabi, reacted and sustained the pulse and resistance of the Latvian, who reached the semifinals in Madrid in 2017.

The victory in the second set tiebreaker, which tied the match, was a boost for the Spanish and a blow to her rival, who collapsed and lost the match.

Paula Badosa will seek the semifinals against the Swiss Belinda Bencic, eighth seed, who qualified after the Tunisian withdrawal due to injury Ons Jabeur with the match at 7-6 (2) and 4-3 for the Helvetica.