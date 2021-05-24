Paula Badosa reaches her highest position on the world list

05/24/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The Spanish Paula Badosa23 years old, after winning her first WTA Tour tournament in Belgrade, she climbs 10th place in the world rankings and reaches her personal ceiling by settling in 34th place.

It is the second biggest positive jump of the week, after that of the Colombian Maria Camila Osorio which rises 17 spots to enter the top100 at 98.

At the top of the classification the changes do not begin until the 25th position and the Australian Ashleigh barty follows first with a lot of difference over the Japanese Naomi osaka, second, and the Romanian Simona halep, third.

This week there are a total of 5 Ibero-American players among the top 100: Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP, 13), Paula Badosa (ESP, 34), Nadia podoroska (ARG, 42), Sara sorribes (ESP, 49) and Maria Camila Osorio (COL, 98).