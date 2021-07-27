Paula Badosa, quarterfinals at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

Feelings of greatness, power and that the best is yet to come. That is what he transmits in each game Paula Badosa, a woman with a mission and weapons more than enough to achieve it. The Spanish is carving out a bright future, but also a more than remarkable present that goes through a medal in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. The panorama has cleared up much more than anyone would have expected and the Spanish is already in the quarterfinals after winning at Nadia podoroska by 6-2 6-3, in a game that was a demonstration of all his virtues. Perhaps the most surprising and encouraging thing for her is having as her rival Marketa Vondrousova, an acceptable player and who has won this season.

There was no color in the game, seeing how Paula had a ball speed and intensity of legs much higher than those of Argentina. Nadia tried to play solidly, vary heights and cause mistakes in her opponent, but the perfect balance that the Spanish maintained from the back of the court allowed her to open a gap on the scoreboard very soon. With an offensive vocation in all her shots that dazzled from start to finish, the New York-born player overcame Podoroska’s resistance, who began to take more risks in the form of parallel shots once she saw that it was very difficult to win if it didn’t give a plus.

Badosa already won this year at Roland Garros Vondrousova

But there was no way. In the second heat a typhoon passed through the track and only in the last games, with the vertigo to the victory, it went down a little to the piston and allowed Argentina to play a game. He sold his skin expensive to the end the good of Nadia podoroska, but the quarterfinals already had the printed name of Paula Badosa, a player who does nothing more than evolve and explore her limits, without even guessing her ceiling. Golden opportunity for the Spanish in about Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 where he has enormous hopes and will play fighting for medals against Marketa Vondrousova, a tennis player whom he beat this year at Roland Garros.