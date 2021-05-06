Paula Badosa is still in a state of grace in Madrid and is planted in the semifinals

“Thank you all, really, I don’t know what you are doing with me. The other day without you I would not have won. Now it’s my turn to recover and I want you all in the semis, “said the Catalan excitedly. Paula Badosa, 23 years old, 62 in the world, and who received a ‘wild card’, after defeating the Swiss in almost two hours of the match Belinda Bencic, 11th in the WTA ranking and 8th seeded, 6-4 and 7-5 at the Caja Mágica, headquarters of the WTA 1,000 from Madrid.

“I am very proud, I never thought of getting into the semifinals, today I knew it was a great opportunity and that if I played my tennis I had options,” said Badosa in perfect English, still overwhelmed by the importance of the victory achieved on the sunny morning of the capital. .

“Was she nervous? Of course he was, but he hid it, ”Paula said laughing, after taking the first set in 53 minutes and the second in 56, taking advantage of the second match ball available to her. Paula beat Bencic this year in 1/16 final in the Charleston WTA in three sets (6-2, 6-7 and 6-1).

Several errors plunged her into a pothole in the first set that ended her income (4-4). Then he took a step forward on the track and added the next two games and with them the first set (6-4).

In the second set, an insecure and faltering Bencic regained her concentration and rallied from Badosa from 2-0 to take a 2-3 lead. It was the first time that she had seen herself ahead on the scoreboard. After maintaining a close fight until 5-5, the Spanish broke the Swiss serve in the next game and closed the victory on her second match point.

She is the first Spanish to reach the semifinals in the history of the WTA 1000 in Madrid. In the semifinals Badosa is well awaited by the world No. 1 and recent WTA champion from Stuttgart, the Australian Ashleigh barty. He beat the Czech 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3 Petra kvitova, ninth in the world and three times winner in Madrid.

The victory against Bencic will bring him closer to the top 40 of the WTA ranking on Monday. In the last month Paula has already defeated two world top 20s: Bencic, twice, and Barty (also in Charleston, in the quarterfinals).