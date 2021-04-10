Paula Badosa is charged in Charleston to the number 1 in the world, Bardy

Paula Badosa’s dream at the Charleston WTA 500 She reached a climax on Friday when she beat world No. 1 Australian Ashleigh Barty 6-4 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the US tournament.

The Spanish, who had already beaten Belinda Becic in the second round, The number 12 in the world, had not beaten in her career until this experience in the greenish land of South Carolina any player in the world top 20, but against the 2019 Roland Garros champion she showed herself as a veteran.

In an exercise of patience, Badosa was able to counter 12 of the 14 break points available to the Australian player. The young tennis player from Epsaño, 23 years old, carried the weight throughout the game. First, shooting to 5-2 in the first set, where he saved a 0-40 to take the set, and in the four consecutive games with which he closed the match.

After the most important victory of his career, The Barcelona woman, who hit seven aces, will face the winner of the clash between the Russian Kudermetova and the American Stephens in the semi-finals of the Volvo Car Open. The Montenegrin Kovicic and the Tunisian Jabeur battled for the bottom of the frame.