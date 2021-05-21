Paula Badosa is already in the semifinals at the WTA in Belgrade

05/21/2021

On at 4:25 PM CEST

Paula Badosa She is still sweet on this clay court tour of 2021. Her preparation for Roland Garros is being more than remarkable and, this Friday, she reached the semifinals of the WTA in Belgrade after defeating the Swede Rebecca peterson by 6-2 and 6-4 in an hour and 22 minutes.

With this result, there are already three consecutive clay tournaments in which Badosa reaches the penultimate round of the tournament after achieving it in Charleston and Madrid. Of course, in those two precedents she was eliminated right in that round so she will seek her first WTA final of the year this Saturday.

NEW BEST WTA RANKING

Accumulate now a total of eleven wins on this gravel tour this year that will allow you to achieve a new better ranking from next Monday. At least, the Catalan will leave the tournament in Serbian lands in the 38th position of the WTA classification being the second best Spanish only behind Garbiñe Muguruza (13th).

On a ROLL 🔥 🇪🇸 @paulabadosa makes it three consecutive semifinals on the clay, beating Peterson 6-2, 6-4 in Belgrade! #SerbiaLadiesOpen pic.twitter.com/EVkYmYLTTM – wta (@WTA) May 21, 2021

This Saturday at a time to be determined, Badosa will seek her place for the final against the winner of the match between the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova and the hungarian Reka-Luca Jani.

The other semifinal of the Serbian tournament is already defined and will face the Colombian Maria Camila Osorio and the croatian Ana Konjuh.