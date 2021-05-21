Paula Badosa, in the semi-finals of Belgrade

Updated 05/21/2021 – 16:28

Paula Badosa qualified this Friday for the semifinals of the tournament in Belgrade (Serbia) by defeating the Swedish Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 22 minutes.

Badosa, fourth favorite of the tournament and number 44 in the world list, was shown very solid to service, and Peterson, world 60, failed to make any breaking games.

Conversely, Badosa broke his opponent’s serve twice in the first set, while in the second set he did so in the opening game., maintaining the advantage until the conclusion of the match.

The Spanish player will face the winner of the match between the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova and the Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani, while the other semifinal will be disputed by the Colombian Mara Camila Osorio and the Croatian Ana Konjuh.