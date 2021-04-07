Paula Badosa hunts her first world top-20 and gets into the round of 16

Paula Badosa23 years old and 71st in the world ranking, she continues to climb the ladder on the women’s circuit. The Catalan won the duel of former champions of the Roland Garros junior against the switzerland Belinda Bencic, 24 years old and 12th WTA, adding her first victory over a top-20 in the world rankings.

Badosa needed a double chance to reach the knockout stages of the Charleston WTA 500, his first clay court tournament of the season. While this event in South Carolina, United States, is ‘green’ earth, a surface that is closer to the hard court than to the more traditional brick dust of European or South American clay.

Badosa was imposed by 6-2, 6-7 (2) and 6-1 in 2h.19 ‘ crash. He got into a good mess by not finishing in the second round, in which he had two match points, with 3-5 to the rest, and a couple of games with serve that ended in a ‘break’.

However, the pupil of Javier Marti he quickly rebuilt the impeccable ‘tiebreak’ contested by his opponent. He let go again, to send with his most direct shots, and tied a prestigious victory and revealing of his progress by overflowing a rival of the important ones.

It cost him, yes, to close. With 5-1 and service, the third and fourth balls of ‘match’ also resisted him, having to subsequently lift breaking points. In the fifth he put the clasp, his rival collaborated on this occasion with a right to the net. In the balance of the Spanish, 10 ‘aces’ but 11 double faults.

In the second round, an unprecedented clash against the American Caty McNally, 19 years old and 43rd WTA. Defeated the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova by 7-6 (3), 2-6 and 6-4 in 2h. 26 ‘. the American Cathy McNally. In the same tie, Garbiñe Muguruza He has an appointment with the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

I was very, very nervous because I knew it was a great victory

“It took me a long time to close. I was very, very nervous because I knew it was a great victory. But now I’m very happy, ”said Badosa, a debutant in Charleston and with two heats passed.