Paula Badosa has no limits: Charleston WTA 500 quarterfinalist

Updated 04/08/2021 – 23:00

Paula Badosa, 23, being the representative of the women’s ‘Navy’ in the quarters of the Charleston WTA 500 once Garbie Muguruza had to retire this Thursday due to discomfort in her left leg when she dominated her match with Yulia Putintseva 6-0 and 2-2.

Javier Mart’s pupil maintains his regularity in tennis and in the results this season and today he has given a good account of the local on the green land of South Carolina Catherine McNally for a double 6-3. It will be the second time in 2021 that she is in the top eight of a tournament. He had previously achieved it on the hard surface indoors of Lyon.

Best ranking of his life

In the quarterfinals he waits for the winner of the match between Ashley barty, world number one and champion last week in Miami, and Shelby rogers.

For now, Paula has made sure to start next Monday with the best classification of her career. It has jumped this week from position 71 to 64. Spanish women’s tennis lives a sweet moment with Garbie, Sara Sorribes and Badosa.