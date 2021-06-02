Paula Badosa goes to the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/02/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

The Spanish player Paula Badosa, number 35 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in fifty-two minutes by 6-2 and 6-0 to Danka Kovinic, Montenegrin tennis player, number 62 in the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The Montenegrin managed to break her rival’s serve once, while the Spanish player, meanwhile, managed it 6 times. In addition, Badosa achieved 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 73% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 44% effectiveness, 5 double faults and 31% of points obtained at service.

During the round of 32 the Spanish player will face off against the Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan, number 102.

This tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players.