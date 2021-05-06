Paula Badosa gives in to Barty and says goodbye to Madrid

05/06/2021

The australian Ashleigh barty, number one in the world, qualified for the final of the Madrid tennis tournament by winning 6-4 and 6-3 against the Spanish Paula Badosa, who entered the box by invitation and reached the penultimate instance with a fantasy game.

Equally they played the first set Barty Y Badosa61 places behind that in the world rankings but full of confidence after his big week in Madrid.

The Spanish had already beaten the Australian in their only previous meeting, this same season in Charleston, and today she was very close to doing it again.

After an even battle in the first set, Badosa he conceded three set points on his serve, which he eventually lost with a double fault.

Although the Spanish born in New York had already shown during the tournament to know how to overcome any circumstance, the security that the number one showed in the second set rose like a wall before Badosa. Brave to the end, he saved a match ball with a daring climb to the net, but was unable to do anything else.

She left the track in tears, overwhelmed by so many emotions experienced this week at the Caja Mágica. Badosa she was the first Spanish to reach the semifinals in the history of the Madrid tournament.

In her triumphant passage through the box, in the first round she beat the Czech Barbora Krejcikova, 39 in the world, in the second to the Swiss Jil Teichmann (40), in the third to the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova (54), from the previous phase, and in the quarterfinals to the Swiss Belinda Bencic, eighth seeded.

Ashleigh barty will face in the final the winner of the clash between the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and the russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.