Paula Badosa gets into the quarters of the Serbian Open

Paula Badosa easily accessed the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Belgrade by beating the Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu in two sets.

The Spanish, fourth seed at the Serbian Open, took an hour in 23 to break Buzarnescu’s resistance, 179 of the WTA ranking and won 6-2 and 6-3.

The rival of the Spanish in the quarterfinals He will come out of this Wednesday’s duel between the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and the Swedish Rebecca Peterson.

In addition, French Kristina Mladenovic, sixth top seed, fell in the first round against Russian Anna Kalinskaya 6-0, 7-6 (6); and the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova beat the Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-4), who will face Colombian Mara Camila Osorio in the second round.

In addition, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic defeated Serbian Ivana Jorovic in the first round, Invited by the organization, 6-4 and 6-3, and was cited in the second round with the Swedish Rebecca Peterson, seventh seed and executioner of the also Serbian Nina Stojanovic by 5-7, 6-1 and 6-0.

They also went to eighth the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the Argentine Nina Podoroska and the Croatian Ana Konjuh, which will be the next rival of the second seed, the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva