Paula Badosa gets forcefully into her first WTA final

Updated 05/22/2021 – 14:07

Paula Badosa contesting the first final of her career on the WTA circuit. After reaching the semifinals this year in Madrid, in Charleston and in Lyon this year, he stepped into the game for the title at the Belgrade Tournament.

The Spain, seeded number 4 of the tournament, beat the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in the semifinals by 6-1 and 6-2./strong> in one hour and two minutes. Your opponent in the last match of the tournament be the Croatian Ana Konjuh who beat the Colombian Mara Camila Osorio by a double 7-6. Badosa and Konjuh met in the first qualifying round of the Mutua Madrid Open in 2015. The Spanish won by a double 6-3.

Badosa, 23, started the game like a cyclone. He gave his rival no choice. Two service breaks to her rival gave her a sufficient advantage to put the first set on track and take it by a resounding 6-1 in 27 minutes.

At the beginning of the second round, equality prevailed. At 1-1, Badosa took advantage of the second break ball he had to break Tomova again. This time he could not confirm the break with his serve. But, again the rest took the game to get 3-2 up.

Then came the key game of the sleeve. Badosa was in trouble again from the baseline. Tomova went 0-40. The Espaola was able to save the three break balls and then with a great forehand to place the 4-2 in her favor. It was a heavy emotional blow for Tomova. He did not get into the game again. Badosa closed the sleeve with 6-2 (35 minutes) and sealed the pass to his first final.