Paula Badosa falls in Miami in the second round against the Tunisian Jabeur

03/27/2021 at 01:48 CET

EFE

The Spanish Paula Badosa, number 71 in the WTA ranking, lost her second-round match of the Miami Tournament in three sets against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, number 30 in the world, by 6-7, 7-5 and 5-7.

Badosa, 26, born in New York and of Spanish nationality, faced Jabeur over 2 hours and 36 minutes in which he managed to reach the final points of the match with a clear option of victory, which did not materialize when yielding his last service.

The Spanish obtained 49.8% of the total points (114 of 129) compared to 50.2% of the Tunisian (115 of 129), which shows the great balance between the two players in the match, which ultimately came out in favor of Jabeur. Badosa got 4 direct aces for none of her Tunisian opponent, although on the balance of double faults she lost a large part of her options by committing 10 to 4 for the North African player.