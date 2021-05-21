Paula Badosa enters the semi-finals in Belgrade

The Spanish Paula Badosa qualified this Friday for the semifinals of the tournament Parma (Italy) by defeating the Swede Rebecca peterson for 6-2 and 6-4 in an hour and 22 minutes.

Badosa, fourth favorite of the tournament and number 44 in the world list, was very solid at service, and Peterson, 60 in the world, could not make any break games.

On the contrary, Badosa broke his rival’s serve twice in the first set, while in the second set he did so in the opening game, maintaining the advantage until the conclusion of the match.

The Spanish player will face the winner of the match between the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova and the hungarian Reka-Luca Jani, while the other semifinal will be played by the Colombian Maria Camila Osorio and the croatian Ana Konjuh.