Paula Badosa, eliminated in Eastbourne by Svitolina

06/22/2021 at 5:20 PM CEST

.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina placated Paula Badosa in the Spanish debut on grass this season, in the Eastbourne tournament (4-6, 6-1 and 7-6 (1)).

Badosa, who had not competed since reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, won a disputed first set against Svitolina, fifth best racket on the circuit, but the Ukrainian, who saved 13 of the 18 break points she faced, rebuilt and took the second set with force.

In the third, Svitolina always took the initiative, but Badosa recovered three breaks against, two of them when the Ukrainian served for the match.

However, in the final tiebreaker, Svitolina gave no options and eliminated Badosa from Eastbourne.

This defeat causes Badosa to arrive without victories on grass at Wimbledon, which starts on June 28, a tournament in which he already reached the final table in 2019, after surpassing the previous one, and to which he enters directly this year thanks to his ranking. .