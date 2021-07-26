Paula Badosa defeats Iga Swiatek at Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

Something great is brewing around Paula Badosa, much more than the conception of a notable player capable of causing inconvenience in big dates. The Spanish tennis player is immersed in a state of excellence and confidence from which it seems very difficult for her to emerge, having strengthened from each hit suffered and being a tremendously mature player. This is the only way to explain the enormous success that is taking place in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, where he has been able to defeat Iga Swiatek, a top favorite, running to be Osaka’s potential quarter-final rival and looking for something absolutely legendary. Not only does he win, but it is very remarkable how he does it, having won by 6-3 7-6 (4) to the Polish.

Things did not start well in the first set, with a tremendously successful Swiatek that managed to displace the Spanish player from the court and snatch any hint of taking the initiative. She was placed with a break up, but it took very little for Paula to increase her intensity in her legs and take risks in her blows, over and over again the resistance of the Pole, who became somewhat passive in the face of the good performance of her rival . The match was equalized, but Paula’s favorable trend was noted with another break of serve that allowed her to put the direct and finish the set brimming with confidence. High percentage of firsts and manifest aggressiveness were the recipes for success.

Badosa rallied from a break deficit in each set

A success that lasted into the second sleeve, where the script was similar since Iga returned to get ahead on the scoreboard, but the joy lasted very little. And is that the Spanish conveyed the feeling that the game was in her hand and that she was playing what she wanted. A battle without quarter was unleashed in which both tennis players did not give a ball for lost and made the rest uncomfortable. However, the offensive vocation and success of both, protected by a good percentage of first serves, allowed them to reach a tiebreak in which Paula Badosa showed his best version. Triumph more than meritorious for a player who shows to aspire to everything in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021.