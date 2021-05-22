Paula Badosa debuts her record

05/22/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

After several attempts in which she stalled on the brink of success, the Spanish Paula Badosa debuted her record by winning her first title on the WTA circuit by beating Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-2, 2-0 and retired in the final of the Belgrade tournament.

The Balkan tennis player chose to abandon the match before the start of the third game of the second set, after forty-six minutes of play. Both had had to solve their respective semifinal clashes hours before.

The Spanish born in New York stayed on the doorstep of the fight for the title in Madrid, Charleston and Lyon in 2021. She did not achieve the goal. In Belgrade, in an intense day, in which both had to complete the semifinals first and then the final, Paula Badosa won the first title of her career.

Badosa beat the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova by 6-1 and 6-2 and the Croatian Ana Konjuh beat the Colombian María Osorio by 7-6 (6) and 7-6 (4).

Hours later both were cited by title. They had only coincided in 2015, in Madrid, with the victory of the Spanish. On this occasion Badosa prolonged his good moment against a rival who lived his best moments years ago, when he won his only title in 2015, in Nottingham, and played another final, which he lost, two years later in Auckland.

The Croatian tennis player, overwhelmed from the beginning by her rival, accused the effort of the session and chose to abandon the match before the start of the third game of the second set, when Badosa had the triumph that gave her her first title on track.