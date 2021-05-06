Paula Badosa crashes into a Barty playing No. 1

Paula Badosa She has had an excellent Mutua Madrid Open, becoming the first Spanish woman to go this far in this WTA 1000 tournament. Another step forward for the 23-year-old from Girona and 62 in the world rankings. The brooch was missing, which the Australian denied Ashleigh barty, with the solidity and brilliance of the No. 1 that it is. The Catalan left excited, between tears. It hurts the KO at home, later it will comfort the global balance.

The ‘aussie’, 25 years old the week before, has been imposed by 6-4 and 6-3 in 1h.15 ‘. They are 16 consecutive games won on clay, including Roland Garros 2019 and Stuttgart 2021, his previous tournament at the Caja Mágica. On land he has a defeat, also against Badosa in the quarterfinals. Charleston (6-4 and 6-3) this same course, but on a ‘green’ surface, with an ash tone that more closely resembles hard court than clay.

In the Manolo Santana Stadium Ashleigh Barty claimed her status as current queen of the circuit, which some colleagues put into discussion because she did not leave her country due to the pandemic during 2019, not competing from March of that year to January of this year.

But he has returned with enthusiasm and tennis well outlined. It is a wall and technically dominates all the resources. Pure talent against which Paula Badosa crashed despite her good tone and continuous effort.

The double faults they penalized the Catalan at peak moments, as in the resolution of the initial sleeve. After decisively saving two set points, he handed over the third with his third double. The fourth would come to be in tow, 1-3, in the second round.

Javier Martí’s pupil did not give up in his efforts to generate a new opportunity, but Barty prevented the match from igniting, he avoided direct rallies with his annoying cut blows. The rhythm was imposed by the ‘aussie’, more expert in situations of as much commitment as a ‘semis’ of WTA 1,000.

It was the first experience for Badosa, who still did not win a semifinal on the circuit. It is 0 out of 5, but its projection is positive. It will be around the top-40 in the next ranking, it will be two steps away.

Barty expects his rival on Saturday the 8th, not before 6.30 pm. Will come out of the clash between the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and the russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, two ‘gunboats’ that don’t overthink the point.