Paula Badosa, change in the box and new seed at Roland Garros

Paula Badosa, 23 years old and 34th in the world ranking, it will premiere on Sunday 30 at Roland Garros, where in October it aimed to reach the eighths a progression that has been consolidated during this season.

She comes to Paris with her first WTA title under her arm, in Belgrade, after having made the semifinals in Madrid and Charleston. It means that I have a good ranking, but whether you are seeded or not it is always a tough team. A reward for work done. There are 13 victories of 15 games on clay this year, where he could not go to Rome since he had to pass the previous phase and preferred not to force his body after the ‘semis’ Magic Box.

Badosa came out in Friday’s draw facing the young Danish Clara Tauson. But the loss of the American Alison Riske has moved the order of seeds, trained the Catalan as the 33rd and being paired with the North American Lauren davis.

“Being seeded is an award that indicates the good work done. Although the change of frame never knows if it will go better or worse. You do not know what level the rival is going to give that day, perhaps higher than the one that was going to touch you. Lauren Davis plays well on clay as well and it will be a tough game, “says the Begur.

He acknowledges that he has raised expectations, but also calls for caution. “Game by game, I don’t have that much experience either, I haven’t had great results in the Grand Slam. I understand the expectations for the tour, but I have a lot left. I hope I do well. My feelings are good, I am prepared for everything that comes ”.

It goes to more: “I am progressing, I have done a good dirt tour. Less than a year has passed since last Roland Garros. I have improved a lot mentally, physically I have made a big change and tennis is polishing things. I am taking steps forward, maturing as a tennis player. Every day to improve one percent is my goal, to try to achieve that best version of myself ”.

“Without a good team it is very difficult to reach your goals, and I am delighted with mine. It is being seen with the results, I am happy with Javi (Martí, his coach), my nutritionist, my physio, with everyone. There are people who also hold me when things are not going well, ”says Badosa.

She was also asked about the decision of the Japanese Naomi osaka of not attending the media during Roland Garros 2021 for the sake of “mental health.” “I understand it, but the media are also very important. I like to talk to you, to be natural, as I am. I think it is important because it has an impact on everyone. It would not be the same without the means. It’s another part of the job, and it’s important.